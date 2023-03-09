CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – Private space flight company SpaceX is targeting Falcon 9’s launch of the OneWeb Launch 17 mission into low-Earth orbit Thursday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The space station said the first stage booster supporting this mission launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and seven Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If the mission is called off, a backup opportunity will be available on Friday, March 10 at 2:08 p.m.