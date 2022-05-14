TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is scheduled to launch 53 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Saturday from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The space company is targeting an instantaneous launch window at 4:40 p.m. ET. A backup opportunity will be available on Sunday, May 15 at 4:12 p.m. ET if the launch is called off last minute.

After the first stage separates, SpaceX said its Falcon 9 rocket will return to Earth and land on the “Just Read the Instructions” drone ship which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

