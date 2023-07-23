TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX successfully launched 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

This was the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. The first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, located in the Atlantic Ocean.

Previously, the first stage booster launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and two Starlink missions.

HR/MIN/SEC EVENT 00:38:00 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load 00:35:00 RP-1 (rocket-grade kerosene) loading begins 00:35:00 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins 00:16:00 2nd stage LOX loading begins 00:07:00 Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch 00:01:00 Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks 00:01:00 Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins 00:00:45 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch 00:00:03 Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start 00:00:00 Falcon 9 liftoff SpaceX’s countdown schedule (Courtesy: Space X)

The rocket launches and goes in stages, and each stage is timed out to the second.

HR/MIN/SEC EVENT 00:01:12 Max Q (Moment of Peak Mechanical Stress on the Rocket) 00:02:27 1st Stage Main Engine Cutoff (MECO) 00:02:30 1st and 2nd Stages Separate 00:02:36 2nd Stage Engine Starts (SES-1) 00:03:07 Fairing Deployment 00:06:08 1st stage entry burn begins 00:06:29 1st stage entry burn ends 00:07:55 1st stage landing burn begins 00:08:22 1st stage landing 00:08:35 2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-1) 00:54:01 2nd Stage Engine Starts (SES-2) 00:54:03 2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-2) 01:05:19 Starlink satellites deploy SpaceX’s launch, landing and deployment schedule (Courtesy: Space X)

This was SpaceX’s 209th overall landing of an orbital-class rocket.