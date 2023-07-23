TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX successfully launched 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.
This was the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. The first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, located in the Atlantic Ocean.
Previously, the first stage booster launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and two Starlink missions.
|HR/MIN/SEC
|EVENT
|00:38:00
|SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load
|00:35:00
|RP-1 (rocket-grade kerosene) loading begins
|00:35:00
|1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins
|00:16:00
|2nd stage LOX loading begins
|00:07:00
|Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch
|00:01:00
|Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks
|00:01:00
|Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins
|00:00:45
|SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch
|00:00:03
|Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start
|00:00:00
|Falcon 9 liftoff
The rocket launches and goes in stages, and each stage is timed out to the second.
|HR/MIN/SEC
|EVENT
|00:01:12
|Max Q (Moment of Peak Mechanical Stress on the Rocket)
|00:02:27
|1st Stage Main Engine Cutoff (MECO)
|00:02:30
|1st and 2nd Stages Separate
|00:02:36
|2nd Stage Engine Starts (SES-1)
|00:03:07
|Fairing Deployment
|00:06:08
|1st stage entry burn begins
|00:06:29
|1st stage entry burn ends
|00:07:55
|1st stage landing burn begins
|00:08:22
|1st stage landing
|00:08:35
|2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-1)
|00:54:01
|2nd Stage Engine Starts (SES-2)
|00:54:03
|2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-2)
|01:05:19
|Starlink satellites deploy
This was SpaceX’s 209th overall landing of an orbital-class rocket.