TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX successfully launched 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

This was the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. The first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, located in the Atlantic Ocean.

Previously, the first stage booster launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and two Starlink missions.

HR/MIN/SECEVENT
00:38:00SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load
00:35:00RP-1 (rocket-grade kerosene) loading begins
00:35:001st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins
00:16:002nd stage LOX loading begins
00:07:00Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch
00:01:00Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks
00:01:00Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins
00:00:45SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch
00:00:03Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start
00:00:00Falcon 9 liftoff
SpaceX’s countdown schedule (Courtesy: Space X)

The rocket launches and goes in stages, and each stage is timed out to the second.

HR/MIN/SECEVENT
00:01:12Max Q (Moment of Peak Mechanical Stress on the Rocket)
00:02:271st Stage Main Engine Cutoff (MECO)
00:02:301st and 2nd Stages Separate
00:02:362nd Stage Engine Starts (SES-1)
00:03:07Fairing Deployment
00:06:081st stage entry burn begins
00:06:291st stage entry burn ends
00:07:551st stage landing burn begins
00:08:221st stage landing
00:08:352nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-1)
00:54:012nd Stage Engine Starts (SES-2)
00:54:032nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-2)
01:05:19Starlink satellites deploy
SpaceX’s launch, landing and deployment schedule (Courtesy: Space X)

This was SpaceX’s 209th overall landing of an orbital-class rocket.