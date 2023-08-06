TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Space X targeting a Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites.

The satellites were launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

This is Space X’s fourth flight for the first stage booster for this mission.

The vehicle traveled faster than the speed of sound, the commentator said about the launch.

Following stage separation, the first stage landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. During the launch, the 22 satellites were visible during the stage separation.

Stage 1, also known as the booster, allowed it to slow the vehicle for atmospheric re-entry.

This mission marks Starlink’s 53rd mission in 2023, and 214th mission overall.