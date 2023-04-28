TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hail, tornadoes, and lightning contributed to SpaceX’s scrubbed Falcon Heavy launch Thursday leaving the private space company with less-than-ideal conditions for a Friday launch attempt.

A photo shared by SpaceX captured the moment when the launch tower was struck by lightning.

“Following this strike on the tower at 39A, teams performed additional checkouts of Falcon Heavy, the payloads, and ground support equipment,” SpaceX said.

(SpaceX)

It added that “all systems are looking good” and weather conditions for Friday’s launch opportunity are about 30% favorable.

The rocket, equipped with 27 Merlin engines, will attempt to transport the ViaSat-3 Americas mission to geostationary orbit. Also on board the craft is Astranis’s first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite.

SpaceX said one of the side boosters on Thursday’s mission previously supported Arabsat-6A, STP-2, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, KPLO, and three Starlink missions, and the second previously supported launch of Arabsat-6A and STP-2.