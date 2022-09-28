TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The International Space Station is set to make a pass over Hurricane Ian Wednesday afternoon, according to NASA.

The ISS will make its first pass over the storm Wednesday at 3 p.m. and again on Thursday at 2:10 p.m.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s latest update at 2 p.m., Ian maintained its strength as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 155 mph — two miles per hour short of a Category 5 hurricane. Ian is on track to make landfall south of Sarasota in Charlotte County.

You can watch the stream in the live player above.

Tracking Hurricane Ian

