TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), otherwise known as the ‘green comet’, is at its closest point to earth. According to NASA, it should be at its brightest point as well as it passes about 26 million miles away on February 1st, according to the Alder Planetarium.

Although the comet is at its brightest point, it will still be tough to spot without the aid of binoculars or a telescope. To see it unaided, you have to be in a very dark spot with very clear skies and it would be best to wait until after the moon sets, around 4 a.m.

Binoculars or a telescope will be helpful in seeing more detail of the comet but it will still be tough to find. The comet will be visible beginning after 7 p.m. in the northern sky and rise to its highest point around 10 p.m. At that point, it will be about halfway up the horizon and north above the north star, Polaris.

The moon will be bright and could limit the details of the comet. The waxing gibbous moon will be above and off to the right of the comet according to https://stellarium-web.org/.