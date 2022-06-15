TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A rare astronomical event will be visible in the morning sky through the end of June.

Five different planets will appear to be lined up in a row about an hour or so before sunrise. They will be in alignment in the same order they are in orbit, outward from the sun.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible in the east-southeastern sky. That’s the general direction of sunrise.

Their brightness will all be about the same.

Next week, however, the moon will join the alignment as a waning crescent moon.





Toward the end of the month, the five planets will move farther apart and spread out across the sky but will all stay visible.

The line-up of two or three planets is fairly common in the sky but it is rare for five planets to line up like this. It doesn’t happen often because of the different size, tilt and speed of each orbit. While it isn’t exact, this only occurs every 20 or so years.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.