TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jupiter and Venus will make a very close approach in the western sky this evening.

For the past several weeks, the pair have been hard to miss just after sunset, appearing right as soon as the sun set below the horizon.

Venus has been the brightest of the two (as well as the brightest “star” in the sky) and a little lower on the horizon, while Jupiter was a little dimmer and just above Venus.

They have been getting closer and closer each night and on the evening of March 1 they will be right next to each other.

To see this conjunction this evening, look west after 7 p.m. This is the direction the sun sets. They will appear as the sun is setting about halfway up in the sky and get significantly brighter as the sky gets darker. They will move toward the horizon as the evening goes on and eventually set shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Jupiter will be on the left and still the dimmer of the two. Venus will be just to the right and very bright after 7 p.m.