TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.

It won’t be in our night sky until shortly after midnight, and even then it will be low on the horizon. You’ll need a pair of binoculars if you want to try and catch the comet tonight.

With you binoculars or telescope, look toward the northeast. It will be very low on the horizon at midnight between Boötes and Hercules. It is helpful to use a Sky Map app on your phone to locate these constellations.

Comet c/2022 E3 (ZTF) Credit: Dan Bartlett

The comet will appear as a small green fuzzy dot in binoculars but in a stronger telescope, you might be able to make out the tail of the comet, according to Earthsky.com.

According to NASA, comets are hard to predict how they will look in our night sky but some if trends continue, the comet could get even bright in February.

It will be closest to earth on Feb. 2 and might even be visible to the naked eye. According to Earthsky.com, on Feb. 10, the comet will be easy to spot as it will sit just above Mars right after sunset.