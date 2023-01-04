TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready, skywatchers. Thirteen full moons, including four supermoons and a blue moon, will shine bright this year.
The next full moon will be on Friday, Jan. 6 at 6:08 p.m. Space.com reported the January moon is known as the Wolf Moon. It will appear full the night before and after its peak.
NJ.com reported that 2023 will feature four supermoons. A supermoon is when a full moon appears to be slightly bigger and brighter than an average full moon. Skygazers can see supermoons in July, August and September.
Below, you will find a list of when full moons will occur in 2023, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.
|Date
|Name
|Time
|Jan. 6
|Wolf Moon
|6:08 p.m. ET
|Feb. 6
|Snow Moon
|1:29 p.m. ET
|March 7
|Worm Moon
|7:40 a.m. ET
|April 6
|Pink Moon
|12:34 a.m. ET
|May 5
|Flower Moon
|1:34 p.m. ET
|June 3
|Strawberry Moon
|11:42 p.m. ET
|July 3
|Buck Moon
|7:39 a.m. ET
|Aug. 1
|Sturgeon Moon
|2:32 p.m. ET
|Aug. 30
|Blue Moon
|9:36 p.m. ET
|Sept. 29
|Harvest Moon
|5:58 a.m. ET
|Oct. 28
|Hunter’s Moon
|4:24 p.m. ET
|Nov. 27
|Beaver Moon
|4:16 a.m. ET
|Dec. 26
|Cold Moon
|7:33 p.m. ET