TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready, skywatchers. Thirteen full moons, including four supermoons and a blue moon, will shine bright this year.

The next full moon will be on Friday, Jan. 6 at 6:08 p.m. Space.com reported the January moon is known as the Wolf Moon. It will appear full the night before and after its peak.

NJ.com reported that 2023 will feature four supermoons. A supermoon is when a full moon appears to be slightly bigger and brighter than an average full moon. Skygazers can see supermoons in July, August and September.

Below, you will find a list of when full moons will occur in 2023, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

DateNameTime
Jan. 6Wolf Moon6:08 p.m. ET
Feb. 6Snow Moon1:29 p.m. ET
March 7Worm Moon7:40 a.m. ET
April 6Pink Moon12:34 a.m. ET
May 5Flower Moon1:34 p.m. ET
June 3Strawberry Moon11:42 p.m. ET
July 3Buck Moon7:39 a.m. ET
Aug. 1Sturgeon Moon2:32 p.m. ET
Aug. 30Blue Moon9:36 p.m. ET
Sept. 29Harvest Moon5:58 a.m. ET
Oct. 28Hunter’s Moon4:24 p.m. ET
Nov. 27Beaver Moon4:16 a.m. ET
Dec. 26Cold Moon7:33 p.m. ET