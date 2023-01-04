TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready, skywatchers. Thirteen full moons, including four supermoons and a blue moon, will shine bright this year.

The next full moon will be on Friday, Jan. 6 at 6:08 p.m. Space.com reported the January moon is known as the Wolf Moon. It will appear full the night before and after its peak.

NJ.com reported that 2023 will feature four supermoons. A supermoon is when a full moon appears to be slightly bigger and brighter than an average full moon. Skygazers can see supermoons in July, August and September.

Below, you will find a list of when full moons will occur in 2023, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.