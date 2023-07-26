TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A House committee is set to hold an unprecedented hearing on claims about “unidentified aerial phenomena,” Wednesday.

Several lawmakers, including Rep. Tim Burchett from Tennessee, as well as Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and Rep. Jared Moskowitz from Florida, have expressed concerns about defense leaders blocking inquiries about UFOs.

“If you talk to some of the best pilots in the world, and they tell you that they’ve seen these objects and then when they and when they do report it they get interrogated for like up to eight hours,” Burchett said.

During Wednesday’s hearing lawmakers will listen to witness testimony from former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, former Navy commander David Fravor and David Grusch, a former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

“I’ve talked to pilots who’ve literally said we’ve destroyed any evidence of these videos because we don’t want to have to go through all that, we’ve seen it we all talk about it,” Burchett said.

Florida Sen. Maro Rubio told NewsNation, it’s not uncommon for whistleblowers to contact his office.

“You do ask yourself what incentive would so many people with that kind of qualification, these are serious people have to come forward and make something up,” he said.

A former Defense Department member claims the government possesses spacecraft and the bodies of extraterrestrial beings. Multiple government leaders dispute the claims and say no such contact exists.

The hearing will begin with opening statements. Congress members, including Anna Paulina Luna, will have the chance to ask questions of the witnesses. It’s set to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.