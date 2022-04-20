TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The return home for the first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station has been delayed – again.

Hazardous weather in the capsule splashdown zone has postponed Axiom-1’s return for two days now. High winds have kept seas too rough to safely recover the crew after splashdown.

The four private citizens need to undock their SpaceX capsule from the ISS before NASA’s next set of astronauts launch to the ISS. That mission, dubbed Crew-4, is scheduled to launch Saturday from Kennedy Space Center at 5:26 a.m.

Crew 4’s brand new SpaceX crew dragon capsule needs to dock to the same port that the Axiom’s SpaceX capsule is currently docked to.

NASA has stated there is another opportunity for Axiom-1 to undock Wednesday, with a splashdown off the coast of Florida Thursday. They are also continuing to assess this weekend’s Crew-4 launch date but have not announced yet if there will be any changes.

The civilians of the Axiom mission each payed $55 million to go to space for a planned 10-day mission. They were scheduled to be docked to the ISS for eight of those 10 days but, with the delays, have now been docked for 10 days.