TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Make sure to look up overnight!

The Aquariid meteor shower peaks every year in early May as Earth travels through the debris trail from Halley’s comet. These are typically swift meteors that produce persistent trains.

In perfect conditions you can expect to see between 10 and 30 meteors per hour. Perfect conditions would be dark skies, away from city lights.

The most meteors will be seen Thursday and Friday mornings. However, trailing meteors can be seen for up to a week after the peak.

The best viewing time is in the early, predawn morning hours. Look toward the southern sky and just above the horizon. If you have a sky tracker app, look for the Aquarius star.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.