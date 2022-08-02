Two rockets are scheduled to blast off just hours apart on Florida’s Space Coast on Thursday.

The United Launch Alliance plans to launch its Atlas V rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch window opens at 6:29 a.m.

The rocket will carry the U.S. Space Force’s Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous satellite, or SBIRS GEO 6, for missile early-warning detection.

About 12 hours later, SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) for South Korea’s first lunar mission.

It will orbit the Moon for one year, carrying an array of South Korean experiments and one U.S. built instrument, NASA said.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base at 7:08 p.m.

News Channel 8 will livestream both launches when they happen.