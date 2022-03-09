Tampa Bay Gas Prices Tracker

Skip to content
Top Stories
Disney CEO talks with Gov. DeSantis, disappointed over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, reports say
ENTERGY: Bird reportedly caused NOLA power outage
Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk suffers broken leg
13 arrested in Tampa area human trafficking operation
Top Stories
Museum facing Russian embassy unveils anti-war Putin banner in Latvia
Top Stories
Gulf water temps warming up for spring breakers
Top Stories
'Russia is responsible': US has record high gas prices
Taco and Margarita Festival being held at Raymond James Stadium this weekend
Police release new photos of person of interest in deaths of Florida married couple
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
Top Stories
State agency cuts care for Tampa Bay woman with severe autism, mom says
Top Stories
Pole Barn supplier collected tens of thousands in deposits, then closed
Top Stories
1995 arrest of Tampa’s new police chief expunged by court
Tampa veteran’s reunion with long-lost son nearly cut short by VA hospital’s COVID-19 restrictions
3 agencies investigating illegal dumping claims in wetlands near Bradenton condos
Tampa city council wants to change appointment process for officials chosen by mayor
Top Stories
Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk suffers broken leg
Top Stories
MLB, union bargain for 16 1/2 hours, recess until morning
Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated
Committee recommends site for USF on-campus football stadium
Bucs search for Brady replacement with Wilson and Rodgers out of mix
Top Stories
What happens now for people who never got COVID?
Top Stories
Highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Manatee County holds 7th annual PRIDE celebration
Florida reports almost 14K new COVID-19 cases in latest weekly report
Trending Stories
Tampa River O’Green Fest pushed back by severe weather threat
Wealthy Russians buying up properties in Florida
Video
Pole Barn supplier collected tens of thousands in deposits, then closed
Video
13 arrested in Tampa area human trafficking operation
Police release new photos of person of interest in deaths of Florida married couple
Video
Florida high school students walkout over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Video
Lyft driver accused of raping, robbing customer at Florida hotel
Pasco deputies arrest man wanted in deadly shooting
Don't Miss
Send your name around the moon on NASA’s Artemis I mission
Video
Apple fries get strawberry sundae twist to celebrate Florida Strawberry Festival
Video
‘Edward Scissorhands’ house back on the market in Lutz for $699,900
Video
From Skyway running to 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon, busy weekend ahead for Tampa Bay area
Make-your-own strawberry shortcake returns to Florida Strawberry Festival
Video
More Don't Miss