Tampa Bay Vipers team up with HS athletes to volunteer at food bank in Plant City

High School Football

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers and the Plant City Raiders visited the United Food Bank of Plant City Monday morning. The players packed boxes of food and distributed those boxes to the community.

Jordan McCray, a center for the Vipers, told us the packing process got competitive. What do you expect from a group of athletes?

“I feel like everything, with the high school guys that are here, turned into a competition,” said McCray. “They said 600 bags was the record so we are all in there really sweating trying to beat it right now.”

His teammate, Colin Thompson, shared his favorite part of the event.

“It is such a happy thing to give back,” Thompson said with a smile on his face. “To give is a lot more fulfilling than to receive. Our time is always precious in season but to be able to give back with our group of guys is really special.”

“Plant City has shown nothing but love since we have been here so far,” said McCray, “so to be able to give back to the community right now is an amazing thing.”

The Vipers will face the New York Guardians at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 2 p.m.

