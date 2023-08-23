LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — The football coaching staff at Land O’ Lakes High School has been temporarily suspended due to an alleged team locker room fight, the Pasco County School District said.

The school district said the fight allegedly happened in the team locker room post-practice.

All Land O’ Lakes High School football operations have been put on hold pending a thorough investigation, the district said. Practices, on-campus conditioning and games have all been put on hold until further notice.

“We are deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of our students and take these allegations seriously. We assure parents, students, and the community that we are taking the necessary steps to address the situation,” district officials said in a statement.

The school district said more information will be available as the investigation progresses.