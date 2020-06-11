Hillsborough Schools announce new safety measures after football player’s death

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hezekiah_1560370569079.jpg

(Family handout)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Schools in Hillsborough County are making changes after the death of a 14-year-old student who died during football practice last year.

At a press conference Thursday, the Hillsborough County School Board is expected to announce the approval of a $1 million dollar settlement for the family of Hezekiah Walters, and announce safety measures to keep student athletes safe.

Walters collapsed at Middleton High School last June while running drills in 90-degree weather. After having a seizure, he was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he later died.

An autopsy revealed the 14-year-old died from exertional hyperthermia.

Since his death, two administrators were removed from the school, and the district said it would put an athletic trainer at each school in the county.

They’re expected to announce more safety measures at a 10:30 press conference that will be streamed live on WFLA.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss