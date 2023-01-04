LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — After 52 years of coaching the Lakeland Dreadnaughts football team, Bill Castle is retiring.

In 1976, Castle was promoted to head coach. Since then, the school has seen a record of 473-98, making Castle the all-time winningest football coach in the state of Florida.

The Lakeland High School Athletic Department said Castle led Lakeland to two USA National Championships, 8 FHSAA State Championships and 29 District Championships over his tenure.

School officials said he won a championship in every decade he coached, 1986, 1996, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2018 and 2022.

“Bill Castle is synonymous with Lakeland football and winning. He leaves a monumental legacy in his wake as the FHSAA Coach of the Century,” the athletic department said.