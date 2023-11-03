CARROLLWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — Carrollwood Day High School football is 6-1 and led by its 18 seniors.

Three of those players are already getting a head start on their future. The Patriots’ only loss of the season was to Clearwater Central Catholic High School back in September.

The Patriots are coming off a 63-19 win over Cambridge Christian as they host Gulliver Prep in the last regular season game of the year.

Running back Anthony Carrie is committed to Michigan State and owns his own clothing line, “Swift Six.” He also started his own YouTube channel.

“I like to think of my subscribers as a part of me. The whole goal behind that was to show kids around the country and kids that look up to me what a high school football player with Division I offers and an all-American, all these different things with that life was like,” said Carrie.

“I wouldn’t be surprised when it’s all said and done if he ends up running for president,” said CDS head coach Marshall McDuffie.

“I supported him and helped him with ideas from the beginning, so I’ve seen him grow it from the ground up, which has been really impressive by him,” said wide receiver Bredell Richardson, who is committed to the University of Central Florida.