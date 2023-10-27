TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Armwood (7-1) football travels to Tampa Bay Tech (8-1) with just two weeks left of the regular season.

The Hawks are led by sophomore quarterback Rhys Brush, who also plays baseball.

“I definitely like football more because baseball, there’s a lot of standing around. I have patience, but sometimes, since I play the outfield, it gets a little boring here and there, but I still do love to play baseball,” Brush said.

“He’s number four in the lineup and batted at about .500 last year, so he’s a jack of all trades. I think it’s become a thing that he can make some throws on the field RPO-wise, which makes him unique,” Armwood football head coach Evan Davis said.

“I definitely want to take football to the next level. Baseball would be really cool too if I could play both, but I know it’s hard,” Brush said.

Brush’s teammate is already taking that step.

Cornerback Rashad Godfrey Jr. is the first in his family to go to college.

“I’m excited and ready to get down there to show them what I can do. I feel like that’s what I’ve been wanting to do since I was a little kid, and that’s a really big achievement for me,” Godfrey said. “I motivate my little brothers and my older brother. Even so, I just keep it as a motivation for my family. Now I know I have to put on a show even without them. I know I have to put on a show now; I just have to be a dog on the field.”

“He’s a hard-working, cared-for defensive back; he’s not gonna be a lot of flash. He’s just going to do his job and do it at 100 miles an hour. He’s going to make sure all the rest of his guys are ready to go and have us playing at an elite level,” Davis said.