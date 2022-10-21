TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — High school football teams across Tampa Bay played their week nine matchups on Friday night.

Here are some of the final scores:

Indian Rocks Christian Golden Eagles at Northside Christian Mustangs: Mustangs win, 47-7.

Zephyrhills Bulldogs at Kathleen Red Devils: Bulldogs win, 48-0.

Largo Packers at Lakewood Spartans: Spartans win, 20-18.

Lakewood Ranch Mustangs at Gibbs Gladiators: Mustagns win, 34-18.

Cypress Creek Coyotes at Parrish Community Bulls: Coyotes win, 30-27.

Lake Gibson Braves at Palmetto Tigers: Tigers win, 23-8.

To see more final scores, click here.