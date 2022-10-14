TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — High school football players took to the field for week eight matchups across Tampa Bay.

Here are some of the final scores:

Wharton Wildcats at Tampa Bay Tech Titans: Titans win, 28-0.

Plant City Raiders at Plant Panthers: Panthers win, 38-15.

Tampa Catholic Crusaders at Blake Yellow Jackets: Crusaders win, 54-6.

Wesley Chapel Wildcats at Cypress Creek Coyotes: Coyotes win, 44-6.

Zephyrhills Bulldogs at Pasco Pirates: Bulldogs win, 28-16.

St. Petersburg Green Devils at Pinellas Park Patriots: Patriots win, 16-0.

Seminole Warhawks at Largo Packers: Packers win, 28-0.

