TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — High school football players took to the field for week eight matchups across Tampa Bay.

Here are some of the final scores:

  • Wharton Wildcats at Tampa Bay Tech Titans: Titans win, 28-0.
  • Plant City Raiders at Plant Panthers: Panthers win, 38-15.
  • Tampa Catholic Crusaders at Blake Yellow Jackets: Crusaders win, 54-6.
  • Wesley Chapel Wildcats at Cypress Creek Coyotes: Coyotes win, 44-6.

  • Zephyrhills Bulldogs at Pasco Pirates: Bulldogs win, 28-16.
  • St. Petersburg Green Devils at Pinellas Park Patriots: Patriots win, 16-0.
  • Seminole Warhawks at Largo Packers: Packers win, 28-0.

