TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Last week, Hurricane Ian canceled football games across the Tampa Bay area. This week, teams were back on the football field to play again.

Take a look at some of the final scores across Tampa Bay:

Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders vs. Jesuit Tigers: Marauders win, 23-21.

Bradenton Christian Panthers vs. Cambridge Christian Lancers: Lancers win, 43-0.

IMG Academy White Ascenders vs. Berkeley Prep Buccaneers: Buccaneers win, 43-7.

Out-of-Door Academy Thunder vs. Bell Creek Academy Panthers: Thunder win, 29-16.

Middleton Tigers at Strawberry Crest Chargers: Tigers win, 12-8.

Land O’ Lakes Gators at Nature Coast Sharks: Gators win, 17-14.

Springstead Eagles at Hernando Leopards: Eagles win, 24-10.

