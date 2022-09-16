TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay high school football players battled it out across the area on Friday night. Some games were postponed due to the weather.

Here are the final scores for some of the games in Tampa Bay.

Pasco Pirates vs. Hernando Leopards: Pirates win, 42-21.

Manatee Hurricanes vs. Braden River Pirates: Hurricanes win, 10-7.

Indian Rocks Christian Golden Eagles vs. Legacy Charter Eagles: Golden Eagles win, 37-6.

Palmetto Tigers vs. Sarasota Sailors: Sailors win, 16-7.

Countryside Cougars vs. Seminole Warhawks: Cougars win, 14-12.

Largo Packers vs. Gibbs Gladiators: Packers win, 16-6.

