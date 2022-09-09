TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay football players were back on the field Friday for another week of games.

See highlights in the video player above.

Here are the final scores for some of the games across Tampa Bay.

Hillsborough High School vs Armwood High School: Hawks win, 27-3.

Robinson High School vs Strawberry Crest High School: Chargers win, 41-8.

Nature Coast Technical High School vs Springstead High School: Eagles win, 28-0.

Lakeland High School vs Winter Haven High School: Dreadnaughts win, 39-6.

Largo High School vs Boca Ciega High School: Packers win, 21-0.

Gibbs High School vs Northeast High School: Vikings win, 27-20.

To see more final scores, click here.