TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s week two of high school football in Tampa Bay.

See the scores and highlights from some of the games across the area in the video player above.

St Pete vs Palm Harbor – The Palm Harbor Hurricanes win 27-6.

Osceola vs Dunedin – The Osceola Warriors took home the “W,” 50-3.

Game of the week

East Lake vs. Mitchell: The East Lake Eagles won, 17-6.

To see the final scores for other high school football games, click here.