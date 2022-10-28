TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s week 10 of high school football in Tampa Bay.

See the scores from games across the area below.

Cypress Creek Coyotes vs. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: Bulldogs win, 53-10.

Steinbrenner Warriors vs. Sickles Gryphons: Warriors win, 52-12.

East Bay Indians vs. Bloomingdale Bulls: Indians win, 40-36.

Lennard Longhorns vs. Spoto Spartans: Longhorns win, 34-24.

Cardinal Mooney Cougars vs. St. Petersburg Catholic Barons: Cougars win, 35-0.

