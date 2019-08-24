Friday Night Blitz: Plant Panthers vs. Armwood Hawks

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Plant Panthers visited the Armwood Hawks on Friday night for, arguably, one of the most highly anticipated high school football games in the Tampa Bay area year after year.
This game did not seem like a “rivalry” game when the football started flying across the field. The Hawks dominated every quarter extending their winning streak against the Panthers to three games in a row.
