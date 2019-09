TAMPA (WFLA) – The Largo Packers were hoping to unseat the Palmetto Tigers and their perfect record but the Tigers had too much firepower.

Despite the catch being made out of bounds, we had to toss the following clip into the mix. The Tigers’ Curtis Thomas manages to hold onto this ball with one hand! Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you one of the many special athletes on this football field on Friday night.

The Tigers win this game 44 to 6.