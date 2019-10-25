Friday Morning Blitz: Plant City Raiders to take on rival Durant High School

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Friday Blitz is here again with students at Plant City High School kicking off our next popping pep rally!
Each Friday morning, 8 On Your Side features one local high school in a pep rally to remember.
This week, the Plant City High School Raiders are getting pumped up for their game Friday night against Durant High School.
The students at Plant City High School joined 8 On Your Side for the ultimate dance party at the Raiders’ school Friday morning.
On Wednesday, a local high school’s Athletic Department was granted a check for $500 from a Hooters in the Tampa Bay area.
Be sure to tune in and watch more high school football coverage from WFLA News Channel 8 during football season.
High School Blitz Pep Rally
- Friday mornings from 6 to 7 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8
- Friday mornings from 7 to 9 a.m. on WTTA Great 38
High School Football Team of the Week
- Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8
Game of the Week
- Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m on WFLA News Channel 8
Friday Night Blitz Show (Game highlights and scores)
- Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8
