Friday Morning Blitz: Lakewood High School Spartans celebrate homecoming game against Sebring High School

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Friday Blitz is here again with students at Lakewood High School kicking off our next popping pep rally!

Each Friday morning, 8 On Your Side features one local high school in a pep rally to remember.

This week, the undefeated Lakewood High School Spartans are getting pumped up for their homecoming game Friday night against Sebring High School.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY!🏈🎉 WFLA Lila Gross is LIVE at Lakewood High School for the Friday Morning Blitz pep rally while the Spartans celebrate homecoming! Say hello and tell us where you’re sipping your coffee from this morning. Posted by WFLA News Channel 8 on Friday, October 4, 2019

The students at Lakewood High School joined 8 On Your Side for the ultimate dance party at the Spartans’ school on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, the Lakewood High School Athletic Department was granted a check for $500 from a Hooters in the Tampa Bay area.

Be sure to tune in and watch more high school football coverage from WFLA News Channel 8 during football season.

