Friday Morning Blitz: East Bay High School gears up to take on Gaither High School

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Friday Blitz is here again with students at East Bay High School kicking off our next popping pep rally!

Each Friday morning, 8 On Your Side features one local high school in a pep rally to remember.

This week, the East Bay High School Indians are getting pumped up for their game Monday night against Gaither High School.

The students at East Bay High School joined 8 On Your Side for the ultimate dance party at the Indians’ school Friday morning.

Be sure to tune in and watch more high school football coverage from WFLA News Channel 8 during football season.

High School Blitz Pep Rally

Friday mornings from 6 to 7 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8

Friday mornings from 7 to 9 a.m. on WTTA Great 38

High School Football Team of the Week

Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8

Game of the Week

Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m on WFLA News Channel 8

Friday Night Blitz Show (Game highlights and scores)

Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8

