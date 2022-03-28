Foundation Repair Experts

About Us

LRE Foundation Repair has been Florida’s trusted expert for all foundation, soil, crawlspace, and concrete concerns for residential and commercial properties since 1989. Safeguard the investment you made in your home. Whatever structural issues you’re dealing with—whether it’s bowing walls, a cracked foundation, settling structure, unlevel concrete, collapsing walls or sagging crawl space supports—the fully-trained experts at LRE Foundation Repair handle it all. Since 1989 our proven formula for success includes delivering superior customer service through dedication, hard work, expertise, strong safety guidelines, operating efficiency and teamwork. Call today for your free inspection!