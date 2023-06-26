Editor’s note: Video above may be disturbing to some viewers.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — Shocking video shows the moments a cruise ship was battered by a storm while docked at Port Canaveral, sending passengers running and chairs flying through the air.

In a video posted to Facebook on June 16, people headed indoors as a storm approached, and about 30 seconds later, a torrential downpour began and chairs on the deck began being thrown by the wind.

“That came in really fast,” a passenger said in the video.

“Oh my gosh, somebody’s going to get hurt!” a passenger said. “Those chairs are flying!”

The passenger said there were Alpha calls for a medical emergency, which can be heard at the end of the video.

Royal Caribbean told WFLA that there were no serious injuries to any passengers or crew members, and Independence of the Seas “continued on its regularly-scheduled 3-night itinerary” as scheduled.