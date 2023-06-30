(TODAY/NBC News Channel) — An Ocala, Florida couple who for years dreamed of starting a family ended up adopting a baby that came in an unexpected way.

Vincent and Katie appeared on TODAY June 29 with their bundle of joy, 6-month-old Zoey. They are only being identified by their first name for privacy reasons.

“It’s a gift from God is all it is. There’s nothing else to explain it,” Vincent said.

Vincent is a firefighter. Six months ago, he was on his regular 24-hour shift when an alarm went off, and he recognized the sound immediately. A newborn had been placed in his station’s Safe Haven Baby Box, which allows mothers in crisis to safely and anonymously surrender a child.

Vincent said his whole world changed the moment he opened the box.

“I open the box, and there she is,” he said with a laugh. “I picked her up. She wasn’t crying. As soon as we locked eyes, that was it. I was in love with her.”

Per Ocala Fire Rescue standards, he took the baby to a local hospital and handed her to medical staff with a note.

“I wrote on the note, you know, ‘Hello. My name’s Vince. I’ve been working for the fire department for the past eight years. Me and my wife have been trying to have a family for almost a decade now. And if given the opportunity, we would like to adopt this baby,'” Vincent recalled.

Vincent and Katie first met in the Navy and got married in 2016. For years, they struggled with infertility.

“We just wanted to be parents and be able to care for a child. So when he said it was a baby dropped off in the baby box, I mean, my head started spinning,” Katie recalled.

The couple, who had already registered to adopt in the state of Florida, was able to take the baby home from the hospital two days later.

“I picked her up. And I looked at her. And she looked at me. And she smiled,” Katie recalled. “And that’s when I knew that I was in love and—that this was my daughter.”

Then in April, the adoption was finalized.

“Our family was complete,” Vincent said.

“For us to not have to worry, and for her to be our daughter, legally was amazing,” Katie added.

The couple says their daughter is perfect and already full of personality.

“She is the happiest baby,” Katie said.

“She’s really nosy, though. She does like to see what’s going on at all times,” Vincent added.

The couple has not been in contact with Zoey’s birth mom, but wants her to know that Zoey is loved beyond words.

“The birth moms are heroes too,” Vincent said.

“We needed each other in her moment of crisis, and the way that we were able to help each other was through that baby box,” said Katy.