Todd Foucher is the owner of Roundabout Watercrafts and Tampa Bay Fishing Channel.

He fished Tampa Bay for 32 years and was a full-time guide for six years. He has a YouTube Channel by the name of Tampa Bay Fishing Channel that covers all types of fishing inside of Tampa Bay.

You can visit his websites at www.roundaboutwatercrafts.com and www.tampabayfishingchannel.com