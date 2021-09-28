Zac Brown Band cancels ‘Comeback Tour’ dates after positive COVID test

FILE – In this June 5, 2019, file photo, Zac Brown performs at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The Zac Brown Band is going to lend its sound to the NFL. The Atlanta-based group will give its 2008 hit “Chicken Fried” a holiday twist for the Thanksgiving night matchup between the hometown Falcons and rival New Orleans Saints. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Zac Brown Band announced Tuesday that several of its concerts for the Comeback Tour have been canceled after Brown tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on the band’s twitter, Brown said he got the virus despite taking precautions and apologized to fans for the cancelations.

“I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job,” Brown wrote.

Brown said the tour will resume after his quarantine is over, and it is safe for his crew to do so.

To all our fans, pic.twitter.com/Ozq0MxoaOy — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) September 28, 2021

So far, the following dates have been canceled:

9/30 – Clarkston, MI

10/1 – Burgettstown, PA

10/2 – Syracuse, NY

10/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY

Brown is still set to perform in Tampa on Oct. 10 at the Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. A list of the tour dates can be found here.