TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Colleen Ballinger, a YouTuber known for creating the Miranda Sings character, is coming under fire after posting what some call an “unhinged” and “tone deaf” video in a response to accusations that she acted inappropriately toward minors.

Ballinger posted a video titled “hi.” to her Colleen Vlogs account on Wednesday. In the video, she addresses allegations that she had sent her minor fans inappropriate messages. Ballinger was also accused of “grooming” minors for labor and making sexual jokes in a group chat with minors, according to reports.

“The only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats,” Ballinger said.

“Even though my team has strongly advised me to not say what I want to say, I recently realized they never said I couldn’t sing what I want to say,” she said.

In the video, which is 10 minutes long, Ballinger plays a ukulele and sings. As of Thursday morning, the video had amassed more than 2.3 million views.

“A lot of people are saying some things about me that aren’t quite true. Doesn’t matter if it’s true though, just as long as it’s entertaining to you,” she sings in the video.

“All aboard the toxic gossip train, chugging down the tracks of misinformation. The toxic gossip train, you got a one way ticket to manipulation station.”

“I’ve been sharing my life online for over 15 years. I’ve poured my heart out to you and because of that I feel like I’m talking to my friends, but in the beginning of my career I didn’t really understand that maybe there should be some boundaries there,” she sings. “There were times in the DMs when I would overshare details of my life, which was very weird of me. I haven’t done that for years you see, cause I changed my behavior and I took accountability.”

“But that’s not very interesting, is it?” she quipped.

One user said, “Not totally sure it counts as taking accountability when you turn the whole thing into a joke/song, but sure.”

Many commenters blasted the video and said they were disappointed in how she handled the situation.

“It’s not just one mistake, Colleen…. I really wish this was handled differently. Im (sic) so disappointed,” one user wrote.

“This did absolutely nothing, and was probably more harm than good,” another wrote.

“You mean to tell me, she wrote, rehearsed and rehearsed, sat down to film this, and still thought it was a good idea? Girl… you’re delusional!” another comment said.

Some other commenters went further. Several of the comments called the video “unhinged,” “nonsense,” and “bizarre.”

“This is the most unhinged thing I’ve ever seen… imagine thinking this would go over well,” another user wrote.

Another added, “Gosh what a tone deaf, tacky response.”

Some users came to Ballinger’s defense, and commended her for the video.

“I kind of love this honestly,” a commenter wrote. “I think the dog piling has gotten out of control. I miss colleen (sic) and her vlogs. She’s human. Let her live…”

“Well, I have to hand it to her. This is the most original apology video I’ve seen.”

Other users called the video “iconic” and “creative.”