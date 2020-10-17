You can now rent an entire AMC theater for just $99

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you dying to go to the movies, but afraid of returning to the theater in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic? No problem.

Starting at $99 plus tax, you can rent an entire theater for just you and your friends at AMC locations nationwide.

Groups of up to 20 people can enjoy private screenings of a range of movies from Halloween classics to family films and new releases.

There are more than 30 titles to choose from classics like Jurassic Park and The Empire Strikes Back, to family-friendly movies like Monsters, Inc. and Madagascar, and Halloween favorites like Hocus Pocus.

It costs $99 to rent older films, and new releases can cost between $149 and $349, depending on the movie and your location. Popcorn and candy are not included, but can be ordered in advance with snack vouchers since concession stands are now cashless. You can bring your own food, but AMC charges a $250 outside catering fee.

More information and reservations are available on AMC’s website.

