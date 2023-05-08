(WFLA) — The “Fast & Furious” franchise has been running for over two decades on its action-packed scenes, impressive cars, and of course, family, but now you can get paid to watch all 10 movies!

FinanceBuzz, an informational website, is looking for candidates to watch all 10 “Fast & Furious” for $1,000.

In its online announcement, FinanceBuzz said it was wanting someone to analyze the movies, which have a total runtime of over 20 hours, and take note of the crashes featured in the films.

“At FinanceBuzz, we help people save money on their biggest expenses, including car insurance, and we wondered — what would that kind of driving do to your auto insurance costs?” the website said.

The so-called “Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster” would also keep track of the extent of the damage caused by the crashes and how many vehicles were involved.

In addition to the $1,000 paycheck, FinanceBuzz would also provide $100 to cover costs of streaming, movie tickets, or any snacks you’ll need to get you through all 10 films of Dom Toretto’s misadventures — including the new movie, “Fast X,” which will be released in the United States on May 19.

“As a bonus, you’ll get a healthy education about the value of family,” FinanceBuzz said.

To apply, you must be 18 or older and live in the United States. You can apply here.

Applications are due by May 19, and the candidate will be chosen on May 26. You must be able to stream or rent movies between May 26 and June 29.