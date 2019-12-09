WWE to host ‘WrestleMania Week’ events at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment has released a lineup of events at Amalie Arena during the company’s “WrestleMania” weekend in Tampa.

The WWE Hall of Fame will be held on April 2 at 6:45 p.m.

Friday Night Smackdown will take place on April 3 at 7:45 p.m.

NXT TakeOver will be held at Amalie Arena on Saturday, April 4, the night before WrestleMania heads to Raymond James Stadium.

With WrestleMania week wrapping up in Tampa at Amalie Arena with Monday Night Raw at 6 p.m. April 6.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

The company also tweeted on Monday that tickets for the various events will be available Wednesday with presale code “TWEETS.”

Don't miss out on ALL the #WrestleMania Week events! Tickets are available this Wednesday with presale code: TWEETS https://t.co/bkZL7opZsG pic.twitter.com/ukwT6i7syU — WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2019

With tickets officaily go on sale for TakeOver on Friday.

WWE has not currently released plans for their fan convention featuring autograph signs and memorabilia, WrestleMania Axxess.