Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

WWE to host ‘WrestleMania Week’ events at Amalie Arena

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WWE Logo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment has released a lineup of events at Amalie Arena during the company’s “WrestleMania” weekend in Tampa.

The WWE Hall of Fame will be held on April 2 at 6:45 p.m.

Friday Night Smackdown will take place on April 3 at 7:45 p.m.

NXT TakeOver will be held at Amalie Arena on Saturday, April 4, the night before WrestleMania heads to Raymond James Stadium.

With WrestleMania week wrapping up in Tampa at Amalie Arena with Monday Night Raw at 6 p.m. April 6.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.  

The company also tweeted on Monday that tickets for the various events will be available Wednesday with presale code “TWEETS.”

With tickets officaily go on sale for TakeOver on Friday.

WWE has not currently released plans for their fan convention featuring autograph signs and memorabilia, WrestleMania Axxess.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss