WWE superstar John Cena gets married in Tampa; WFLA video shows couple outside courthouse

TAMPA (WFLA) — WWE superstar and Land O’ Lakes resident John Cena is a married man, and it was made official on Monday in Tampa.

Cena and his now-wife, Vancouver resident Shaghayegh Shariatzadeh, 30, were spotted by WFLA cameras outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse on Friday. The two posed for an affectionate selfie with what was their marriage application.

They made it official and got married in Tampa on Monday, court documents show.

The 43-year-old Massachusetts native is over two years removed from his highly-publicized engagement to former wrestler and “Total Divas” star Nikki Bella. Their wedding was called off April 2018 — just three weeks before they were due to deliver vows.

Bella is now a mother and engaged to her former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

