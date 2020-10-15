WWE superstar John Cena gets married in Tampa; WFLA video shows couple outside courthouse

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — WWE superstar and Land O’ Lakes resident John Cena is a married man, and it was made official on Monday in Tampa.

Cena and his now-wife, Vancouver resident Shaghayegh Shariatzadeh, 30, were spotted by WFLA cameras outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse on Friday. The two posed for an affectionate selfie with what was their marriage application.

They made it official and got married in Tampa on Monday, court documents show.

The 43-year-old Massachusetts native is over two years removed from his highly-publicized engagement to former wrestler and “Total Divas” star Nikki Bella. Their wedding was called off April 2018 — just three weeks before they were due to deliver vows.

Bella is now a mother and engaged to her former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss