WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel dies at 69

(CNN) – World Wrestling Entertainment ring announcer Howard Finkel has died at the age of 69, the organization announced Thursday.

The WWE Hall of Famer, known as “The Fink” made his debut at Madison Square Garden in 1977, back when the WWE was known as the WWF.

Three years later, the WWE was established and he became their first employee.

The WWE did not reveal Finkel’s cause of death.

