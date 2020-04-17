WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel dies at 69

(CNN) – World Wrestling Entertainment ring announcer Howard Finkel has died at the age of 69, the organization announced Thursday.
The WWE Hall of Famer, known as “The Fink” made his debut at Madison Square Garden in 1977, back when the WWE was known as the WWF.
Three years later, the WWE was established and he became their first employee.
The WWE did not reveal Finkel’s cause of death.
LATEST STORIES:
- 4-year-old from Tampa recruits reporters for national ‘newscast’ on coronavirus
- Couple can’t see babies in NICU due to coronavirus pandemic
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 17, 2020
- Bears at the bedside: ICU nurse finds unique way to connect COVID patients to family
- Tips for cleaning face masks and other best practices for COVID-19 patients