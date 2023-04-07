(NBC News) — World Wrestling Entertainment inexplicably used footage of infamous Nazi death camp Auschwitz in a recent promotion, prompting the grappling giant to apologize Friday for the offensive gaffe.

In a spot hyping the WWE’s recent WrestleMania and the on-screen rivalry between Dominik and Rey Mysterio, the former discusses his background as hardened criminal, saying “You think this is a game to me. I served hard time. And I survived” with footage of the concentration camp.

Officials with the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, a memorial to the 1.1 million people murdered by the Nazi in Oświęcim, Poland, decried the crass use of this solemn imagery.

“Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz,” the memorial and museum said in statement earlier this week.

