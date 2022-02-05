‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ coming to Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The World’s Largest Bounce House is coming to Tampa next week!

The Big Bounce America 2022 tour is scheduled to bring the Guinness-certified World’s Largest Bounce House to Raymond James Stadium from Friday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb 13.

The bounce house stands a whopping 32 ft. tall at its highest point and covers an area of over 13,000 square feet. Inside the inflatable goliath, you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops. The center holds a custom-built stage for a DJ, games, competitions and playing music tailored to each age group.

All ages are invited to enjoy the experience with sessions ranging from tiny tots to adult-only sessions.

Tickets start at $19. For more information on tickets and pricing visit thebigbounceamerica.com/tickets.

