‘Wonder Woman 1984’ headed to streaming service, theaters on Christmas

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in a scene from “Wonder Woman 1984.” Warner Bros. will hold a 24-hour virtual event in August featuring the biggest heroes in the DC Comics universe. The studio announced Tuesday that DC FanDome will be held on the event’s website on August 22 starting at 10 a.m. Pacific. Virtual panels will feature cast and creators from DC films including “The Batman,” “Black Adam” and “Wonder Woman 1984. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros Pictures via AP)

(WFLA) – “Wonder Woman 1984” will be headed to HBO Max, in addition to theaters, on Christmas Day this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be released on the streaming platform in addition to traditional movie theaters.

Warner Bros. reportedly made the announcement on Wednesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first movie, directed by Patty Jenkins with leading woman Gal Gadot, made $821.8 million globally at the box office when it debuted in 2017.