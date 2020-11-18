‘Wonder Woman 1984’ headed to streaming service, theaters on Christmas

(WFLA) – “Wonder Woman 1984” will be headed to HBO Max, in addition to theaters, on Christmas Day this year.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be released on the streaming platform in addition to traditional movie theaters.
Warner Bros. reportedly made the announcement on Wednesday.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first movie, directed by Patty Jenkins with leading woman Gal Gadot, made $821.8 million globally at the box office when it debuted in 2017.
