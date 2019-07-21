Whitney Houston hologram tour to come in 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Singer Whitney Houston died in 2012 but her hologram is going on tour next year.

Pat Houston, the pop star’s sister-in-law and now president and chief executive officer of her estate, said in a statement, “Whitney prided herself on her family and that included her fans.”

Base Hologram is behind the tour.

Rolling Stone reports that there will be a full band and backup singers and dancers.

The director of the show will have the final decision on whether the concert will feature one Houston hologram or if the hologram will reproduce numerous eras from the singer’s career.

The announcement comes on the heels of news last week that Houston’s estate signed a deal with Primary Wave Music Publishing to acquire 50 percent of the estate’s assets including royalties from music and film, merchandising and the rights to her name and likeness.

Houston set numerous records during her musical and film career.

She died at the age of 48 after being found unconscious in a hotel room bathtub.