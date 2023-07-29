FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WFLA) — An 8-year-old battling leukemia had the time of his life while singing with his favorite singer, Luke Combs, this past weekend.

According to CBS, Cooper, whose family is from Georgia, had the opportunity to meet the country singer thanks to Make-A-Wish, who learned of his story.

Cooper was first diagnosed with leukemia at 3 years old and had multiple surgeries to treat his condition throughout the years.

Video taken of the performance showed Combs introduce Cooper to the crowd at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, before inviting him to sing “Fast Car” with him.

“I’m gonna help you,” Combs said before kneeling down with Cooper and singing with him.

The crowd was overjoyed at seeing Cooper sing, chanting his name.

“When I was walking up, everyone was shouting my name. It felt great,” Cooper told CBS News.